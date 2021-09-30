RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Canon middle East (CME) will launch a photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020. The event, which will be launched via social media channels, aims to promote the hosting of Expo and encourage the public to use public transport means in commuting from and to the site of Expo.

Several social media influencers will be involved in the contest. Through their social media accounts, they will announce each phase of the contest. To make participation easier for the public, the contest has been divided into three phases.

Phase I will mark Public Transport Day and will be launched in October to encourage participants to make public transport their first mobility choice in travelling from their locations to the site of Expo. The journey covers a ride on Route 2020 of Dubai Metro, and Expo Riders.

Phase II of the contest will be launched in November. Participants will be required to shoot the city landmarks and eye-catching localities they come across while travelling to the site of Expo. This phase is focused on constructed road networks, flyovers, and service roads.

Phase III will be launched in January and marks the final stage of the photography contest. It focuses on the tourist attractions open for visitors, where tourists can make cultural tours, and savour visiting squares and world-class malls.

Detailing the three phases of the contest, Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: "The initial phase of the contest will mark the Public Transport Day, which is celebrated on November 1st. It avails all individuals a chance to share their pictorial experience of commuting through Route 2020 stations to the site of Expo. Those stations are characterised by innovative engineering designs, high-class services to travellers, such as WiFi internet and shopping outlets, free parking spaces, and pedestrian crossings.

"The contest is based on filming a video clip or taking pictures during the journey to Expo site using Route 2020, and sharing the video clip or photos through the hashtags #EnRouteExpo2020. Participants can also broadcast the content submitted through @canonme and @rta_dubai accounts. Among the key conditions of the contest, the photo has to be genuine and captured by a portable camera without using a selfie stick, or photographic flashlights, to respect the privacy of passengers and abide by the rules of transportation. In regards to the prizes, winners will be presented with cameras and passes to enter the Expo," added Al Mehrizi.

Commenting on the announcement, Mai Youssef – Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director - Canon Middle East, Turkey and Canon Central and North Africa, said: "As an official provider of Expo 2020 Dubai and the first company ever to be the single provider of printing and imaging solutions for a World Expo. Canon will use its heritage and expertise in imagery and technology to help create a safe, secure, digitally connected environment, while also providing exhibitor and visitor access to convenient printing and digital photo services throughout exhibition sites.

''We are excited to announce this competition in collaboration with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, which will serve as a platform for content creators to capture their experiences through various routes from their location to Expo, and around the city using Canon's products and solutions and RTA’s network of transportation. Combining Canon’s cutting-edge technology and RTA’s advanced mobility, with the skills and passion of the participants, this competition serves as an opportunity to share brilliant stories from Dubai to the world through the expressive power of imaging" she added.