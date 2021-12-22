RTA announces ENOC, Planisware joining DIPMF sponsors

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that ENOC Group and Planisware would join a strong line-up of sponsors of the 7th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

The event, which runs over four days from 24th to 27th January 2022 under the theme 'Towards The Future', is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

RTA called on the business community, including local, regional and global entities, to take part in this event. Registration for the forum opened in the third quarter of this year via the website (www.dipmf.ae).

Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of RTA Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors, Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the DIPMF, welcomed ENOC as a Strategic Sponsor, and Planisware UAE as a Technology Sponsor of the Forum, which will be held at the site of Expo 2020 Exhibition Centre, Dubai. The forum will discuss modern management concepts and project applications across all disciplines, such as inspirational leadership, project management in the shared economy, design thinking, flexible project management, and future trends of project management.

"Holding the DIPMF stems from Dubai’s commitment to have an active role in leading the way towards identifying the right ingredients and accelerators on sound scientific bases aligned with the top standards and practices of the industry worldwide.

It acts as a communication platform for sharing expertise and ideas between top international experts in a variety of fields, which fits perfectly with the billing of Dubai as a vibrant cosmopolitan city," she added.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "As a leading energy player and the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, ENOC is committed to supporting the growing energy needs of the country and beyond. Through continued partnerships with government bodies, we constantly develop new and innovative solutions along the energy value chain to support our customers. We are honoured to engage in this year’s Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is aligned with our future-focused journey, where digitisation and sustainability are central to ongoing discussions."

Tangi Le Deun, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Planisware, said, "Planisware has been an enthusiastic Technology Partner of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) since 2017 and we are proud to be part of the region's largest Project Management event, proven to always be at the cutting edge of innovation and future thinking."

The 7th DIPMF will hold 6 masterclasses, 30 sessions including 3 keynote addresses, 4 parallel sessions and 5 discussion panels. More than 40 speakers will discuss a diverse cast of topics such as Learning for Project Management in Knowledge-based Industry, Project Benefits Management, Data Science in Project Management, Artificial Intelligence, Project Management Office, and Human-Centric Dynamic Change.