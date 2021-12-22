UrduPoint.com

RTA Announces ENOC, Planisware Joining DIPMF Sponsors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:30 PM

RTA announces ENOC, Planisware joining DIPMF sponsors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that ENOC Group and Planisware would join a strong line-up of sponsors of the 7th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

The event, which runs over four days from 24th to 27th January 2022 under the theme 'Towards The Future', is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

RTA called on the business community, including local, regional and global entities, to take part in this event. Registration for the forum opened in the third quarter of this year via the website (www.dipmf.ae).

Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of RTA Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors, Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the DIPMF, welcomed ENOC as a Strategic Sponsor, and Planisware UAE as a Technology Sponsor of the Forum, which will be held at the site of Expo 2020 Exhibition Centre, Dubai. The forum will discuss modern management concepts and project applications across all disciplines, such as inspirational leadership, project management in the shared economy, design thinking, flexible project management, and future trends of project management.

"Holding the DIPMF stems from Dubai’s commitment to have an active role in leading the way towards identifying the right ingredients and accelerators on sound scientific bases aligned with the top standards and practices of the industry worldwide.

It acts as a communication platform for sharing expertise and ideas between top international experts in a variety of fields, which fits perfectly with the billing of Dubai as a vibrant cosmopolitan city," she added.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "As a leading energy player and the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, ENOC is committed to supporting the growing energy needs of the country and beyond. Through continued partnerships with government bodies, we constantly develop new and innovative solutions along the energy value chain to support our customers. We are honoured to engage in this year’s Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is aligned with our future-focused journey, where digitisation and sustainability are central to ongoing discussions."

Tangi Le Deun, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Planisware, said, "Planisware has been an enthusiastic Technology Partner of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) since 2017 and we are proud to be part of the region's largest Project Management event, proven to always be at the cutting edge of innovation and future thinking."

The 7th DIPMF will hold 6 masterclasses, 30 sessions including 3 keynote addresses, 4 parallel sessions and 5 discussion panels. More than 40 speakers will discuss a diverse cast of topics such as Learning for Project Management in Knowledge-based Industry, Project Benefits Management, Data Science in Project Management, Artificial Intelligence, Project Management Office, and Human-Centric Dynamic Change.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Dubai RTA Rashid SITE January 2017 2020 Event All From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

9 minutes ago
 Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Gover ..

Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy - ..

34 seconds ago
 UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humani ..

UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humanitarian Aid Payments to Afghani ..

35 seconds ago
 Japanese envoy, Zaidi discuss development opportun ..

Japanese envoy, Zaidi discuss development opportunities in Maritime Sector

37 seconds ago
 IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentraliza ..

IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan'

38 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops y ..

Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops yield

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.