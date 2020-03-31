RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two weeks starting tomorrow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 30th March 2020 (WAM) - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that paid and multi-storey parking in Dubai will be free of charge for two weeks from Tuesday 31 March up to Monday13 April 2020.

The decision supports the public during the period of preventive measures against COVID-19 and the national disinfection programme of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

It also supports the government’s remote work initiative and its directives to citizens and residents to stay home.