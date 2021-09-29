RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the provision of free bus rides to visitors of Expo 2020 aboard Expo Riders buses from 9 locations in the UAE. These include three in Abu Dhabi, two in Sharjah and one location in each of Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain. Thus, all Expo Riders public bus services will be free of charge for Expo visitors from Dubai and all emirates.

RTA deployed 203 Expo Riders duses to serve and transport visitors to the exhibition from 18 stations, with 9 of them in Dubai in addition to two Routes to lift visitors directly from hotels to the site of Expo, and 9 stations across the UAE. RTA deployed 77 buses to lift visitors from 9 location across the UAE. The three stations in Abu Dhabi city are: Abu Dhabi International Airport, Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, Marina Mall Station in addition to one station at Al Ain (Al Ain Bus Station). There are two stations in Sharjah: Al Jubail Bus Station and Muwaileh Bus station in addition to Ras Al Khaima Bus Station, Ajman Bus Station, and Fujairah Bus Station (near City Centre Fujairah). There will be 287 trips per day during weekdays, rising to 358 trips during the weekends (Thursday and Friday).

RTA had previously designated 126 Expo Riders buses to transport visitors for free directly from 9 stations, stops between Dubai and Expo namely Palm Jumeirah, Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Etisalat, Global Village, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Mall and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3) with 455 to 476 daily journeys.

It will also provide commuter service between the parking area to the three Expo Gates: (Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability) as well as Expo People Mover to transport visitors between the Expo Gates.

Expo Riders will operate from 06:30 am and continue service for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. Passenger commuting service from the parking area (Expo Parking Shuttle) to the three Expo Gates will start at 09:00 am and continue for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. Bus Service between Expo Gates (Expo People Mover) will start service at 06:30 am and continue service 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. Taxi and e-hail services will be running around the clock.

The transit service for Expo 2020 visitors features buses of high quality, safety and luxury standards, with comfortable seats and compatible with Euro 6 low-carbon emission standards, making them the first of their kind in the middle East and North African region. Buses have low floors for easy boarding and disembarkation making them accessible to people of determination. Buses are designed to deliver premium services to mass transit riders thanks to the high-class finishing works. Through deploying these high-quality buses in a wide geographical coverage, RTA seeks to make mass transit means the ideal choice of mobility for Expo visitors.

Deploying free Expo Riders buses to serve Expo visitors for free is part of RTA’s efforts to ease the mobility of Expo visitors and render public transit means the ideal mobility choice for the exhibition visitors.