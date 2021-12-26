RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new working hours at offices and service-providing centres across the Emirate in line with the Dubai Government’s resolution to change the work timing to bring it in line with the Federal Governments new system.

The implementation of the new official working system shall begin on Monday 3rd January 2022.

Working hours at RTA’s main offices shall be from Monday to Friday, with a weekend holiday on Saturday and Sunday. The working hours shall be from 07:30 am to 03:30 pm, except for Friday where the duty time shall be from 07:30 am to 12:00 (midday).

RTA’s service providing centres (technical testing centres) shall observe a full working week from Sunday to Thursday as currently applies, and Saturday shall be a public holiday. However, on Friday, these centres will be operating from 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm.

The business hours of RTA’s customer happiness centres shall be from Monday to Thursday, as currently applies, starting from 08:00 am and ending at 07:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday shall be weekly public holidays. On Friday, these centres will open from 08:00 am to 12:00 (mid-day).

The Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines shall be in operation from Monday to Thursday from 05:00 am to 01:15 am (of the following day). On Friday and Saturday, the metro lines shall operate from 05:00 am to 02:15 am (of the following day). On Sunday, the metro shall be in service from 08:00 am to 01:15 am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram’s service hours from Monday to Saturday shall be from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). On Sunday, the tram shall be in service from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Dubai Bus shall be operating from Monday to Thursday as well as on Friday, Saturday and Sunday according to the applicable Bus Scheduling System, which shall be geared to the demand for service.

As for public parking, the existing system shall remain in place until further notice is made. Public parking shall be free of charge during Fridays and public holidays.

The new closure times of the Floating Bridge shall be from 10:00 pm on Saturday up to 06:00 am on Monday to enable sufficient time for maritime activities, tourist boats and maintenance works of the bridge starting from 2 Feb 2022.