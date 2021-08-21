RTA announces plan to transport Expo 2020 visitors from various emirates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a transportation plan to serve visitors of Expo 2020 from around the United Arabi Emirates. The plan specifies 9 locations across UAE in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. A total of 70 dedicated buses will be deployed to run 193 daily trips during weekdays, and 213 daily trips on Thursday and Friday.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), reiterated RTA’s commitment to facilitating the movement of visitors from various emirates to and from Expo 2020. The plan aims to make public transport the ideal mobility choice of Expo visitors.

"As part of its master operational plan for transporting Expo 2020 visitors, RTA has dedicated a full fleet of public buses compatible with the low carbon emission standards of Euro 6 buses, which will be making their debut in the MENA region. The plan illustrates RTA’s keenness to reduce the carbon footprint of these buses. Each bus has a low-floor entry to make it easily accessible to people of determination. Buses are designed to deliver premium services to mass transit riders thanks to the high-class finishing works, roomy seats, dedicated seats for children, WiFi service, USB charging ports and an array of smart systems," said Al Tayer.

"The plan specified 4 stations in Abu Dhabi for transporting Expo 2020 visitors. The first is at Abu Dhabi International Airport. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 31 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday," announced Al Tayer.

"The second is Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 26 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 29 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

"The third is the Marina Mall Station.

RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 27 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 28 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

"The fourth is Al Ain Bus Station. RTA will deploy 9 buses to run 22 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 25 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at the four locations is every 20 minutes," he explained.

"RTA has specified 2 locations for transporting Expo 2020 visitors from Sharjah. The first is Al Jubail Bus Station. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 29 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at this locations is every 20 minutes," stated Al Tayer.

"The second location is Muwaileh Station, where RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 32 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 37 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at this location is every 15 minutes," he added.

"RTA has identified one location to transport Expo 2020 visitors from Ras Al Khaimah, which will be Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station. Similarly, visitors from Ajman will be served from Ajman Bus Station. The RTA will deploy 7 buses to serve both locations and the service will start from Ras Al Khaimah and head to Expo via Ajman. The RTA will run 17 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 18 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at both locations is every 60 minutes," said Al Tayer.

Fujairah "RTA will deploy 4 buses to serve Expo 2020 visitors from Fujairah, which will be nearby City Centre Fujairah. RTA will run 9 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 10 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at this location will be every 2 hours," concluded the RTA Director-General.