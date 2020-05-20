RTA announces updated timings of services, customer happiness centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has updated its service hours of public transport means (metro, tram buses, marine transport, taxis and shared transport) as well as customer happiness centres and centres of service providers, as of 20th May 2020.

In a statement by the authority on Wednesday, the new timings conform to the revised National Sterilisation Programme from 20:00 to 06:00 (of the following day).

Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will start service at 07:00 and end at 21:00. The last journey on the Red Line from Al Rashidiya Station to UAE Exchange Station will start at 19:54. The last journey from UAE Exchange to Al Rashidiya Station will start at 19:53.

The last service on the Green Line will start from the Creek Station to Etisalat Station at 20:21, and the last journey from Etisalat Metro Station to the Creek Station will start at 20:20.

RTA will operate 54 trains on the Red Line and 17 trains on the Green Line during peak hours to serve 46 stations. The service frequency during peak time will be 2:38 minutes on the Red Line and five minutes on the Green Line.

Dubai Tram service hours will start at 07:00 and end at 21:00. RTA will deploy six tram-trains to serve 11 stations with a service frequency of eight minutes between journeys.

As for the city bus, 902 buses will start services at 06:00 and continue up to 20:00, and buses will operate over 142 routes.

During the sterilisation programme, 74 buses will be operating on 13 routes namely: 8, 10, 12, A13, 17, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23. These routes will serve 19 public and private hospitals.

Marine transport means will be operating on seven lines from 08:30 to 19:00. Tourist lines on the Dubai Water Canal as well as Al Ghubaiba-Sharjah Aquarium Stations will remain closed.

The taxi fleet, comprising 10,936 vehicles and about 7000 limos will be on regular service from 06:00 to 20:00. Two-thousand taxis will be deployed during the national disinfection hours. Customers can book their taxi riders via Careem and Uber apps. Shared transport will be available through U drive and Ekar from 06:00 to 20:00.

As for customers happiness centres and centres of service providers, Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha service centres will be open. Twenty centres of service providers will be open for customers from 09:00 to 15:00. Centres will remain closed during the Eid holiday.

RTA has taken all precautionary measures for the safety of riders, clients, staffs and drivers. It has put in place a comprehensive disinfection system and sanitises trains, buses, vehicles, stations and centres as well as public facilities daily. Riders and customers are obliged to wear face masks for their safety and the safety of employees and operators.