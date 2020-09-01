UrduPoint.com
RTA Approves 8th Edition Of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code Of Practice

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has approved the 8th edition of the Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice.

The latest version includes various improvements to the Code that enable RTA’s Rail Agency to adopt a more effective methodology for protecting the facilities and infrastructure of the railway network in Dubai.

It serves the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of both the facilities and users of the metro service in the emirate.

"This Code of Practice aims to protect the facilities and infrastructure of the railway in Dubai and forms an integral part of the legal structure of the Executive Council’s Resolution No. 1/2017 regulating the railway operations in Dubai," said Hussain Al Saffar, Director of Rail Right-of-Way, Rail Agency, RTA.

More Stories From Middle East

