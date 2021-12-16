UrduPoint.com

RTA Approves 9th Edition Of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code Of Practice

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:45 AM

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 15th December 2021 (WAM) - The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued the 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice. The latest version includes various improvements to the previous edition of the Code that enable RTA’s Rail Agency to adopt more effective methodology for protecting the facilities and infrastructure of the railway network. It serves the goal of ensuring the safety of both the infrastructure and metro users in the emirate.

The Railway Protection Code of Practice forms an integral part of the legal structure of the Executive Council’s Resolution No. 1/2017 - regulating the railway operations in Dubai. RTA has achieved the main objective of revising the Code by addressing the limitations identified in the previous versions in the light of similar cases and experiences of railway systems in other countries as well as lessons learned from projects undertaken within Rail Right-of-Way of Railways in Dubai.

This Code of Practice is a key tool that details the requirements for safe practising restricted activities within the Rail Protection Zones without posing any risks that may undermine the safety and operation of the rail facilities, as stipulated in the said Executive Council’s Resolution No.

1/2017 - regulating the railway operations in Dubai. The Code is based on evaluating the level of potential risks resulting from restricted works and activities which have the potential of causing a direct or indirect impact on the integrity of the railway infrastructure, as well as maintaining risk control measures.

RTA held several open meetings with representatives of contracting & consultancy firms to familiarise them with this Code of Practice. RTA gave due attention to aligning this Code with the RTA issued Executive Regulation of Resolution No. 1/2017 - regulating the railway operations in Dubai, which updates the list of restricted activities and procedures of risk control to ensure compatibility with the development and infrastructure projects in the emirate. This especially applies to Rail Protection Zones given the positive impact of extended metro lines and public transport services on the urban development of the Emirate.

The Rail Right-of-Way Department has made valuable additions to the latest version of the Code of Practice. It includes a revised list of restricted activities and detailed procedures and instructions to be followed in controlling and coping with hazards encountered during the practising of such activities, in addition to several other improvements.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Metro RTA May December From

Recent Stories

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

32 minutes ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

2 minutes ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violatin ..

Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights ..

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises ..

Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises to 75 - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Unnerved opposition parties leveling baseless rigg ..

Unnerved opposition parties leveling baseless rigging allegations: Barrister Sai ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.