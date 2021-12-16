RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 15th December 2021 (WAM) - The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued the 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice. The latest version includes various improvements to the previous edition of the Code that enable RTA’s Rail Agency to adopt more effective methodology for protecting the facilities and infrastructure of the railway network. It serves the goal of ensuring the safety of both the infrastructure and metro users in the emirate.

The Railway Protection Code of Practice forms an integral part of the legal structure of the Executive Council’s Resolution No. 1/2017 - regulating the railway operations in Dubai. RTA has achieved the main objective of revising the Code by addressing the limitations identified in the previous versions in the light of similar cases and experiences of railway systems in other countries as well as lessons learned from projects undertaken within Rail Right-of-Way of Railways in Dubai.

This Code of Practice is a key tool that details the requirements for safe practising restricted activities within the Rail Protection Zones without posing any risks that may undermine the safety and operation of the rail facilities, as stipulated in the said Executive Council’s Resolution No.

1/2017 - regulating the railway operations in Dubai. The Code is based on evaluating the level of potential risks resulting from restricted works and activities which have the potential of causing a direct or indirect impact on the integrity of the railway infrastructure, as well as maintaining risk control measures.

RTA held several open meetings with representatives of contracting & consultancy firms to familiarise them with this Code of Practice. RTA gave due attention to aligning this Code with the RTA issued Executive Regulation of Resolution No. 1/2017 - regulating the railway operations in Dubai, which updates the list of restricted activities and procedures of risk control to ensure compatibility with the development and infrastructure projects in the emirate. This especially applies to Rail Protection Zones given the positive impact of extended metro lines and public transport services on the urban development of the Emirate.

The Rail Right-of-Way Department has made valuable additions to the latest version of the Code of Practice. It includes a revised list of restricted activities and detailed procedures and instructions to be followed in controlling and coping with hazards encountered during the practising of such activities, in addition to several other improvements.