RTA Attends 'Dubai Self-Driving Challenge' Trials In Australia, Taiwan

Sun 04th August 2019

RTA attends 'Dubai Self-Driving Challenge' trials in Australia, Taiwan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) A delegation from the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, recently visited several universities and start-ups in Taipei, Taiwan, and Sydney, Australia, participating in the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

The tests were meant for participants in the second (start-ups) and third-tiers (Academia – International), and were restricted to entities shortlisted for the challenge, following a series of theoretical and field assessments.

"The RTA visited several Sydney Technology Universities and start-ups (iAuto) to assess the models they have developed for solving first and last-mile challenges, that is the ability to provide easy access to residential and other destinations, while addressing security and safety requirements. During the visits, test vehicles were subjected to various climatic conditions, such as rain and fog," said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development, Public Transport Agency and Head of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport Committee.

The challenge was launched by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, during the Los Angeles CoMotion Congress, USA, in November 2017, in collaboration with Khalifa University and the NewCities International Foundation.

"Having identified finalists, the winners of the challenge will be announced on 15th October 2019. The challenge is the biggest global platform for leading firms and R&D centres, to implement this technology in Dubai," said Shakri.

"The challenge is part of the RTA’s efforts to support the pioneering work of Dubai in boosting self-driving transport, and its commitment to realise the Government's vision for transforming 25 percent of total mobility trips in Dubai into driverless trips by 2030," he added.

More than US$5 million are to be awarded in the challenge, with $3 million allocated to leader companies, $1.5 million to start-ups, and $600,000 to UAE-based and international universities and academia.

"The challenge has become a key pillar of the RTA’s strategy and paves the way for turning smart mobility initiatives into a reality," Shakri explained.

