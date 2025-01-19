RTA awards AED1.5 billion contract for Al Fay Street Development Project

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract worth AED1.5 billion for the Al Fay Street Development Project.

The project extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passes through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues to Emirates Road. It includes the development of five key intersections featuring 13,500 metres of bridges and 12,900 metres of roads.

Upon completion, the project will enhance Al Fay Street's capacity to accommodate 64,400 vehicles per hour and serve residential and developmental areas, benefiting an estimated population and visitor base of 600,000 individuals.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated, "Al Fay Street Development Project is a pivotal infrastructure initiative within Dubai's Road network.

It establishes a new strategic corridor among the emirate's main roads, significantly enhancing east-west connectivity. Al Fay Street acts as an extension of Al Khail Roads, stretching from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road."

Al Tayer added that the project will serve a variety of residential and developmental areas, including Dubai sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Production City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tilal Al Ghaf, DAMAC Lagoons, The Oasis, and Remraam. It will provide seamless and direct traffic flow along Al Khail Road towards Emirates Road, facilitate movement between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, and ensure smooth and safe mobility for road users.

