RTA awards contract for building two public bus stations at Oud Metha, Al Satwa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) The board of Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has awarded a contract for constructing two bus stations at Oud Metha and Al Satwa in a meeting chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The stations accommodate integrated facilities for bus riders including parking spaces, pick-up and drop-off points, retail outlets, restaurants and offices.

"The construction of stations for public bus riders complements RTA’s efforts for upgrading public transport infrastructure and encouraging people to use public transit means in their daily movement. The new stations boast of a unique design that blends innovative engineering designs with new concepts of public transport," said Al Tayer.

"The state-of-the-art design caters to the needs of sustainability and People of Determination, yet it is coherent with the identity and shape of RTA’s stations. The mission of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of commuting passengers to encompass the offering of integrated services for passengers such as retail outlets, service points, offices and others," he further added.

Oud Metha Station spans an area of 9,640 square metres. It is characterised by a location of high population density as it is in close proximity to Oud Metha Metro Station, schools, community clubs and offices. The station serves numerous bus routes including routes incoming from Dubai Academic City and the International City.

The station building comprises a ground floor and two floors in addition to a rooftop car parking.

The average number of riders using the station is expected to be 10,000 riders per day. The station has 10 operational parking for buses, 20 parking slots for out-of-service buses, and 316 parking for vehicles.

Al Satwa station covers an area of 11,912 square metres and comprises of a ground plus one floor, and rooftop parking. The design of the station is tailored to the nature of public transit means in the area. It has a parking space for buses, taxis and private vehicles. The station has a capacity to accommodate 7800 passengers per day, which is expandable in future to 15,000 passengers per day. The station has 15 operational parking for buses, 20 parking slots for out-of-service buses, and 227 parking for vehicles.

Both stations have pick-up and drop-off points, parking for waiting /standby buses, and parking spaces for taxis, employees, visitors as well as bike racks. The facilities also include air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned shelters, furnished public rest houses, prayer rooms for men and women, staff offices, public toilets and a children’s corner. The stations also host self-service kiosks, nol card machines, bus information display panel, customer’s happiness’ index, ATMs, refreshment and snacks vending machines.