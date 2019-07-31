UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Briefs Abu Dhabi’s Department Of Transport On Tram Experience

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:15 PM

RTA briefs Abu Dhabi’s Department of Transport on Tram experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) A delegation from the Department of Transport, DoT, in Abu Dhabi has recently visited Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, to review successful experience of Dubai Tram. The delegation consisted of Ibrahim Sarhan Al Hamoudi, Acting Executive Director of the Surface Transport Sector; Alan George Perkins, Land Transport Advisor and several employees.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency welcomed the delegation to the meeting, which was attended by Abdul Rida Abu Al Hasan, Director of Rail Planning and Development Projects; Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations; and Muna Al Osaimi, Director of Strategic Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.

"RTA is always keen to share its pioneering experience in public transport with public entities across the UAE, especially the Tram as it uses cutting-edge technologies, the first of its kind in the region.

The Tram Operations Control Centre is another field where sophisticated technologies are used," said Younes.

Members of the visiting delegation thanked RTA’s Rail Agency for the warm reception and sharing the successful experience of the Tram system. They also praised the excellent job of RTA and its successful model that has leveraged the standing of Dubai as one of the most advanced cities in terms of ultra-modern roads and public transport infrastructure.

Dubai Tram is the first Tram network outside Europe powered by ground electric cable, rather than catenary cables, and the first tram system to fit stations with platform screen doors functioning simultaneously with the Tram doors opening and closing mechanism, which adds to the comfort and safety of riders and maintains the efficiency of the interior air-conditioning of both the Tram cabins and stations.

Related Topics

Europe UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi RTA Job George Rida From Share

Recent Stories

Father, daughter crushed to death in Multan

1 second ago

Overseas Pakistanis true ambassador of country: Ad ..

4 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 personnel on high alert during Monsoon ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 115 cases on traffi ..

5 minutes ago

Trader killed by TMA employee in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad directs to drain out accumu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.