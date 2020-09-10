RTA briefs Etihad Aviation on pioneering and excellence practices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has briefed officials from the Government Excellence Department at the Etihad Aviation Group on the best practices and procedures of excellence. The briefing is part of RTA’s strategy of sharing expertise and knowledge with government and semi-government entities and improving business processes.

The briefing took place recently in a virtual meeting held via video communication session in the presence of Ms. Fawziya Al Watani, Director of Excellence and Pioneering, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA. Attendees also included Marwan Rashid bin Hashim, Senior Manager Diplomatic Affairs and Government Excellence at the Etihad Aviation Group, and several officials from both parties.

"The meeting explained the organisation chart of RTA as well as the Excellence and Pioneering Department along with the business processes of the Department. Discussions also covered the automation of services and systems of managing the excellence programme, and procedures set for participating in local, regional and global awards.

We also reviewed the corporate performance indicators, achievements and awards won by the Department along with employee training programmes aligned with the best excellence systems," she noted.

"Thanks to their rich experience in excellence practices, RTA’s sectors and agencies won an array of coveted awards that turned RTA into a government entity known for its high-level corporate performance geared to the top global standards. The meeting with the Etihad Aviation Group was part of efforts to exchange knowledge and expertise between the two parties to promote the innovative approach of both parties," added Fawziya.

"The discussion session with RTA was extremely useful and rich in sharing information and expertise between the two sides. We have had a chance to review and benchmark with RTA’s excellence and pioneering practices. It was a great opportunity for us to have shared RTA’s business methodologies and successful practices in a variety of targeted fields, which we believe will promote the culture of excellence and performance quality of the Group," said Marwan Rashid bin Hashim.