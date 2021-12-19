RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The Careem BIKE service, offered through a partnership between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Careem, announced that it has registered one million trips. The milestone strengthens Dubai’s efforts to transform itself into the world’s most bicycle-friendly city and raise use of sustainable forms of mobility.

To celebrate the milestone, RTA and Careem awarded a free one-year subscription to the rider who registered for the service’s millionth trip and the rider with the most frequent trips. Furthermore, all bike customers can buy daily passes for the service for a reduced price on 24 and 25 December. The price for the daily pass on these days has been reduced from AED 20 to AED 1.

Sofie Stewart, who completed the one-millionth trip, and Rajesh Magranthi and Natasha Rukavishnikova, who were the most active Careem bike users since launch, won the prizes.

The bike share service encourages residents and tourists to enjoy an active and healthy life style, providing them with a sustainable transportation option. The Careem BIKE service supports Dubai’s efforts to promote sustainable mobility, reduce energy consumption and pollution, and offer a short (first mile and last-mile) connection service that helps public transportation users reach their final destinations. The service also contributes to realising the Dubai leadership’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in.

Through the Careem BIKE app, users have 24x7 access to affordable membership options that range from daily to yearly subscriptions.

Covering numerous busy areas across the city, such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra, in addition to a number of safe roads across Al Karama and Al Mankhool, the service allows a top speed of 30 km/h, which is a safe speed for both bicycle-dedicated tracks and safe roads covered by the service.

The world-class service that covers various #DubaiDestinations adds diversity and value to the emirate’s lifestyle offerings.

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA said: "This announcement is a testament to the success of our 'First and Last-Mile strategy’, which is based on three pillars: sustainability, shared mobility and safety of users. It fits well with RTA's objectives of making its roads and transit means friendly to all and boosts integration with public transport means and promotes shared and mass transport."

Bassel Al Nahloui, MD of Mobility, Careem, said: "We are very proud to have achieved this milestone of one million Careem BIKE trips. We are constantly working on providing our customers with the best and most efficient services and micro-mobility is a great way of transportation that is both convenient and safe for short trips, helping get our customers to their destination from their first to the last mile".

According to a recent survey, 16% of bike users use the service on a daily basis while 25% use it once a week. Amongst these users, 33% believe that Careem Bike makes transportation easier whereas 55% consider it is a good form of exercise, while 60% consider it a fun activity. Additionally, numerous Careem Bike customers use the service for leisure and practicality - getting around Dubai Marina specifically, with 87% of the people surveyed confirming they consider Careem Bikes safe and comfortable.