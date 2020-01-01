UrduPoint.com
RTA Carries 2.1 Million Riders On New Year's Eve 2020

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced that the number of riders of mass transportation during the New Year's celebration reached 2,126,417, showing an increase of 3.

6 percent of the total number of commuters for the same period last year.

907,411 riders used Dubai metro in its Red and Green lines, while the tram transported 37,150 riders. The number of public bus riders on this eve reached 440,521. As for taxis, they transited 689,212 riders and all the marine transport modes transported 52,123 commuters

