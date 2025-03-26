Open Menu

RTA Carries Out Roadworks Leading To Hatta Souq Roundabout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance mobility across various areas of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of road improvement works on the approaches to the Hatta Souq Roundabout. The project serves RTA’s objectives to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance road safety for all users, ultimately contributing to a seamless mobility experience for residents and visitors accessing key destinations in Hatta.

The improvements included the construction of a new 1.0 km service road running parallel to the main Dubai-Hatta Road, linking the Hatta Souq Roundabout with the Primary route. This new road improves access for visitors and shoppers heading to Hatta Souq and facilitates movement between the roundabout and the entrance to the Masfut area in both directions. It contributes to a smoother daily mobility experience for residents and visitors alike.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, “The upgrades included comprehensive lighting works along the entire stretch, with modern lighting units installed to enhance road user safety, particularly during night hours.

Additionally, infrastructure improvements were implemented, including the relocation of existing utility services in coordination with service providers in Dubai. Every effort was made to ensure the road meets the needs of Hatta residents and nearby facilities.”

Al Shehhi added, “RTA chose to implement the Irish Crossing system for surface water drainage to ensure the road’s durability and operational efficiency under varying weather conditions. The system helps minimise water accumulation on the roadway, improving safety for vehicles and reducing environmental strain on the road network.”

Al Shehhi reaffirmed RTA’s commitment to implementing projects that enhance the efficiency of the road network and uphold the highest traffic safety standards across Hatta’s roads. “These efforts also aim to improve traffic flow in Hatta and its surrounding tourist destinations, while supporting seamless connectivity with neighbouring areas such as Masfut and Al Madam. In doing so, they contribute to sustainable development and further reinforce Hatta’s position as a key tourism hub within the Emirate of Dubai,” he added.

Related Topics

Weather Water Dubai Vehicles Road RTA Traffic Ireland Hub March All

Recent Stories

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Ro ..

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

2 minutes ago
 SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

18 minutes ago
 Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems ..

Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

29 minutes ago
  

 

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

46 minutes ago
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

1 hour ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

2 hours ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East