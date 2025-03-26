RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance mobility across various areas of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of road improvement works on the approaches to the Hatta Souq Roundabout. The project serves RTA’s objectives to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance road safety for all users, ultimately contributing to a seamless mobility experience for residents and visitors accessing key destinations in Hatta.

The improvements included the construction of a new 1.0 km service road running parallel to the main Dubai-Hatta Road, linking the Hatta Souq Roundabout with the Primary route. This new road improves access for visitors and shoppers heading to Hatta Souq and facilitates movement between the roundabout and the entrance to the Masfut area in both directions. It contributes to a smoother daily mobility experience for residents and visitors alike.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, “The upgrades included comprehensive lighting works along the entire stretch, with modern lighting units installed to enhance road user safety, particularly during night hours.

Additionally, infrastructure improvements were implemented, including the relocation of existing utility services in coordination with service providers in Dubai. Every effort was made to ensure the road meets the needs of Hatta residents and nearby facilities.”

Al Shehhi added, “RTA chose to implement the Irish Crossing system for surface water drainage to ensure the road’s durability and operational efficiency under varying weather conditions. The system helps minimise water accumulation on the roadway, improving safety for vehicles and reducing environmental strain on the road network.”

Al Shehhi reaffirmed RTA’s commitment to implementing projects that enhance the efficiency of the road network and uphold the highest traffic safety standards across Hatta’s roads. “These efforts also aim to improve traffic flow in Hatta and its surrounding tourist destinations, while supporting seamless connectivity with neighbouring areas such as Masfut and Al Madam. In doing so, they contribute to sustainable development and further reinforce Hatta’s position as a key tourism hub within the Emirate of Dubai,” he added.