RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, held a video meeting with Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE.

The meeting discussed means of boosting cooperation and exchanging experiences between the RTA and its counterpart in Germany in the field of transportation and mobility systems.

The two parties discussed the latest developments of the COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic on the public transport sector along with the measures of protecting riders and employees from the virus. Discussions also touched on the cooperation between German firms and the RTA in the operation and maintenance of rail and transportation systems.

Al Tayer hailed the partnership and the spirit of cooperation between RTA and German entities. Ambassador Fischer expressed his delight with the participation of several German companies in delivering a host of RTA’s projects. He looked forward to more cooperation and exchange of expertise in the interest of both parties.

Attendees of the meeting included Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the RTA Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, and Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, RTA.