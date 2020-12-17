RTA changes addressing system of metro platforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Platforms of the Dubai Metro stations will now bear numbers rather than the end-destination Names under a campaign initiated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to change the addressing systems of these platforms.

Moreover, the RTA is continuing with the updating of wayfinding signages and audio announcements of the metro stations under a plan that started in November 2020 and continues up to mid-February 2021.

"Changing the addressing system of the metro platforms involves designating them with numbers instead of the end-destination station name. The move is intended to keep pace with the latest international practices of the industry," said Hasan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations, Rail Agency, RTA.

"The updating wayfinding signages and the audio announcement of the metro (Red and Green Lines) is progressing according to the plan developed following recent changes in the names of five metro stations.

It is imperative to provide accurate information about the stations and their platforms to ease the mobility of riders," he noted.

"The RTA has recently renamed five metro station. Al Fahidi Station was renamed Sharaf DG following the signing of a new naming right agreement with Sharaf Group, the owner of Sharaf DG. First Abu Dhabi Bank was renamed Umm Al Sheef, then Noor Bank became Al Safa, Damac was changed to Dubai Marina, and Nakheel was renamed Al Khail Station. The renaming of stations is part of the restructuring of the metro naming rights strategy," Al Mutawa added.

The RTA is working on a plan to rename the signage of the five metro stations which began on 25th November, 2020, and in the first week of February 2021. The campaign covers outdoor directional signs, smart and electronic public transport systems, and the audio ads onboard the metro carriages. Metro riders are requested to note changes in station names, in the said media.