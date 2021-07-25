RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a revised schedule of three lines of Dubai Ferry as of today, 25th July, 2021, to improve the level of service offered to the community.

The step corresponds to the demand for this service and enhances the operational efficiency of the lines in question as well.

The revised timetables of the Dubai Ferry cover three lines. Line FR1 (Marina Mall-Dubai Water Canal- Al Ghubaiba) will run services at 17:15 (instead of 11:00), 13:00, and 18:30 on all days.

Line FR3, a tourist service from Al Ghubaiba, will run services at 16:00 (instead of 17:00) on all days. Line FR4, a tourist service from the Marina Mall, will run services at 16:00 and at 19:30 (instead of 15:00 and 17:00).