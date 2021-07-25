UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Changes Ferry Schedules As Of 25th July

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a revised schedule of three lines of Dubai Ferry as of today, 25th July, 2021, to improve the level of service offered to the community.

The step corresponds to the demand for this service and enhances the operational efficiency of the lines in question as well.

The revised timetables of the Dubai Ferry cover three lines. Line FR1 (Marina Mall-Dubai Water Canal- Al Ghubaiba) will run services at 17:15 (instead of 11:00), 13:00, and 18:30 on all days.

Line FR3, a tourist service from Al Ghubaiba, will run services at 16:00 (instead of 17:00) on all days. Line FR4, a tourist service from the Marina Mall, will run services at 16:00 and at 19:30 (instead of 15:00 and 17:00).

Related Topics

Water Dubai RTA July All From

Recent Stories

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

15 minutes ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

1 hour ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

2 hours ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

2 hours ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.