RTA claims Guinness World Record for largest number of nationalities participating in occupational safety event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a new Guinness World Record by staging an awareness event that attracted the biggest number of participating nationalities worldwide.

RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency succeeded in claiming a Guinness Record for holding an educative occupational safety event in collaboration with its partners on the Shindagha Roads Corridor (Infinity Bridge) project. The Guinness team was present at the site of the event, which attracted individuals representing 75 nationalities.

"We are committed to the principle that people safety takes precedence over all other construction and maintenance considerations. We attach huge importance to promoting the occupational health and safety practices across the Agency’s operations at all times while protecting our employees, partners and the community around us," said Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

Bin Adai expressed her delight with this achievement and praised the outstanding performance of the site teams of RTA and other partners in delivering the plans and strategies set and contributing to the happiness of residents, visitors and tourists coming to the Emirate from all over the world.

"RTA is keen to engage with reputable international consultants and contractors in studying, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining road and infrastructure projects. We are committed to observing the highest standards of occupational health and safety at construction sites. We believe in the importance of running continuous awareness events for all personnel given the massive number of nationalities working in our projects. Various initiatives are rolled out to ensure a safe working environment capable of delivering the Agency’s mission of occupational safety, which resulted in setting this world record," she added.

"We attach considerable attention to developing the occupational health and safety practices at the workplace. We also chart out clear and sound procedures and annual plans to strengthen the principles of occupational safety in our construction projects through cooperating with experts and specialists and transferring successful experiences to maximise the benefits of holding awareness sessions," Bin Adai concluded.