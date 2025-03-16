RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has completed 40 percent of the nol system upgrade, transitioning from the existing card-based ticketing system to the more advanced account-based ticketing (ABT) technology.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, stated, “Given the scale of the project, which has a total cost of AED550 million, it has been divided into three key phases.

In the first phase, the central system will be upgraded to create digital accounts for users, linking them to their existing nol cards. The second phase will introduce a new generation of nol cards, incorporating advanced technologies aligned with international standards to ensure compatibility with banking card technologies.

In the third and final phase, the system upgrade will be completed, enabling the acceptance of alternative payment methods, including bank cards and digital wallets, for public transport fare payments across Dubai.”

Al Tayer stated, “Upgrading the nol system will introduce several advanced features and benefits for users. The new system will enable account creation, allowing users to link their nol cards to digital accounts, add nol cards to smartphone wallets, and purchase tickets using QR code technology via digital channels.

It will also implement the flexible fare concept across public transport.”

He added, “With the upgraded system, users can create and manage their accounts, link their own and family members’ nol cards, and control account settings, including allocating top-up amounts for each card. They will also have the option to activate automatic balance top-ups by linking their accounts to banking services, view daily transaction statements, and seamlessly suspend cards and retrieve balances.

Upgrading systems, devices, and smart kiosks at public transport stations will enhance new payment technologies, enabling users to pay fares using a variety of methods, including QR code ticketing, the next generation of nol cards, facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, bank cards, and digital wallets.

The upgraded system will also extend nol card usage beyond public transport, allowing users to make purchases across digital platforms and retail outlets in the UAE, similar to bank cards.”

