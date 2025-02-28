RTA Completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop Expansion
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,28th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion, boosting truck parking capacity from 40 to 175 slots, a 338% growth. This step aligns with RTA’s commitment to enhancing land freight operations, improving services for heavy vehicle drivers, and increasing road safety across Dubai.
Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop is part of a network of strategically located rest stops across Dubai, designed to provide a comprehensive and well-equipped resting environment for heavy vehicle drivers. Positioned near key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, the facility features seamless access for truck drivers.
In this context, Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the Traffic and Roads Agency, stated: “The expansion of Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop is part of RTA’s strategy to enhance heavy vehicle infrastructure and elevate service quality for truck drivers. The parking spaces have been designed and expanded to the highest standards, ensuring ease of use, smooth traffic flow, and a safe, comfortable environment—particularly for drivers arriving from Ras Al Khor Road or travelling from Emirates Road towards Sharjah.
He added: “Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop has been outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities to comprehensively support land transport operations. These include a prayer room, restrooms, a diesel refuelling station, and workshops for maintenance and tyre replacement. Rest stops, in general, play a key role in enhancing road safety, reducing truck-related accidents, improving traffic flow during truck movement restriction periods, and minimising random truck parking on main roads.”
“Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop also contributes to streamlining truck movement on major roads, particularly during truck movement restrictions on Emirates Road. RTA continues to implement development projects aimed at enhancing Dubai’s Road network and ensuring the highest levels of safety and smooth traffic flow for road users. All these efforts support RTA’s vision of being ‘The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility,” concluded Al Khzaimy.
