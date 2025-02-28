Open Menu

RTA Completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop Expansion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 09:45 PM

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,28th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion, boosting truck parking capacity from 40 to 175 slots, a 338% growth. This step aligns with RTA’s commitment to enhancing land freight operations, improving services for heavy vehicle drivers, and increasing road safety across Dubai.

Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop is part of a network of strategically located rest stops across Dubai, designed to provide a comprehensive and well-equipped resting environment for heavy vehicle drivers. Positioned near key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, the facility features seamless access for truck drivers.

In this context, Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the Traffic and Roads Agency, stated: “The expansion of Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop is part of RTA’s strategy to enhance heavy vehicle infrastructure and elevate service quality for truck drivers. The parking spaces have been designed and expanded to the highest standards, ensuring ease of use, smooth traffic flow, and a safe, comfortable environment—particularly for drivers arriving from Ras Al Khor Road or travelling from Emirates Road towards Sharjah.

He added: “Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop has been outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities to comprehensively support land transport operations. These include a prayer room, restrooms, a diesel refuelling station, and workshops for maintenance and tyre replacement. Rest stops, in general, play a key role in enhancing road safety, reducing truck-related accidents, improving traffic flow during truck movement restriction periods, and minimising random truck parking on main roads.”

“Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop also contributes to streamlining truck movement on major roads, particularly during truck movement restrictions on Emirates Road. RTA continues to implement development projects aimed at enhancing Dubai’s Road network and ensuring the highest levels of safety and smooth traffic flow for road users. All these efforts support RTA’s vision of being ‘The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility,” concluded Al Khzaimy.

Related Topics

World Dubai Sharjah Road Vehicle RTA Traffic February Prayer All From Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

18 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

49 minutes ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

1 hour ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

2 hours ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East