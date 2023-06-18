UrduPoint.com

RTA Completes Construction Of 7 Footbridges Spanning 888m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced the completion of seven new footbridges across various areas of Dubai.

The bridges provide safe mobility means for pedestrians crossing roadways, contribute to Dubai’s development into a bicycle-friendly city and promote the city's wellbeing. Attaining these goals will maximise the happiness of both residents and visitors of Dubai.

A bridge connecting Al Khaleej Street between the intersection of Omar Bin Khattab Street and Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street, near Dubai Hospital is among the new footbridges. In addition, six more footbridges totalling 888 metres in length are being constructed across the emirate. The design emphasised the use of aesthetic and innovative components, as well as hi-tech electromechanical systems, alarms, firefighting, and remote monitoring systems. The bridges are equipped with dedicated bike tracks and racks.

“The construction of footbridges is consistent with Dubai's traffic safety strategy, which aims to make the city the safest in the world in terms of traffic safety.

It also seeks to reduce fatalities from run-over accidents to as low as zero by providing infrastructure and safety measures for motorists and cyclists,” Al Tayer commented.

The construction of these bridges adheres to the highest international standards for traffic safety evidenced by numerous service facilities such as electric elevators, alarm and firefighting systems, remote monitoring and others. Meanwhile, attention was given to employing creative and aesthetic aspects during construction.,” said Mattar Al Tayer.

The number of footbridges has more than tenfold increase in the last 17 years, from 13 in 2006 to 129 at the end of last year. RTA intends to construct another 36 footbridges during 2021-2026, bringing the total number of pedestrian bridges to 165 bridges,” noted Al Tayer.

When crossing roadways, Al Tayer urged citizens, residents and tourists visiting Dubai to use footbridges and subways. He also urged motorists to observe speed limits and slow down at pedestrian crossings to ensure their own and other road users’ safety.

