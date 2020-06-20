UrduPoint.com
RTA Completes Construction Of Al Quoz Bus Depot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

RTA completes construction of Al Quoz Bus Depot

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced the completion of Al Quoz Bus Depot to support the daily movement of buses.

The new facility, which complements other bus depots at Jebel Ali, Al-Khawaneej, Al Ruwayyah , Al Aweer and Al Qusais, serves buses operating on 24 routes all over Dubai.

During a visit, Al Tayer inspected the operational readiness of the depot where employees, engineers, technicians and drivers were deployed in various capacities. Al Tayer heard a briefing about the components of the station, which includes a residential quarter comprising of 102 rooms to accommodate 368 drivers, food court for 120 individuals, clinic, 18-bay workshop, rest area, plaza, gym, among others.

The depot has a parking area to accommodate 273 buses in addition to offices for employees and technical staff.

"The construction of this depot complements RTA’s efforts to upgrade the infrastructure of mass transport to encourage people to use public transit means in their daily movement. It will also boost the integration of multi-modal transport, reduce the operational cost of buses, and meet the needs of Expo2020 bus service, which will accordingly ease the mobility of visitors and organisers," concluded Al Tayer.

