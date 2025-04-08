RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a project to install solar energy systems (solar panels) at 22 of its buildings and facilities.

The project aims to enhance the use of renewable energy and reduce environmental impact.

The project highlights RTA’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the adoption of clean energy solutions, in line with its Zero-Emissions Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030.

Shaikha Ahmad Al Shaikh, Director of Buildings and Facilities at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, “This project aligns with Dubai’s forward-looking vision to achieve sustainable development, promote the use of renewable energy, and reduce the carbon footprint. It is expected to generate approximately 32 million kilowatt-hours annually, which will result in a reduction of around 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

”

She added, “The sites where solar energy systems were installed include 16 facilities affiliated with various RTA sectors and agencies, such as bus depots in Al Quoz, Al Khawaneej, and Al Rowaiyah; bus stations in Al Satwa and Oud Metha; maintenance workshops in Al Muhaisnah; as well as metro depots and other locations.”

Al Shaikh reaffirmed RTA’s commitment to complying with the standards set by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for the distribution and installation of solar panels, ensuring they are tailored to the specific conditions, nature, and usage of each facility.

“Energy production is monitored through DEWA’s Shams Dubai Calculator, which enables real-time tracking of operational efficiency by providing live data from each site,” she concluded.