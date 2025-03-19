RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed rapid traffic enhancements on Sheikh Zayed Road to optimize the efficiency of the emirate’s road network, improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion at key intersections, and increase road capacity. The goal is to ensure smoother traffic flow while maintaining the highest road safety standards. These improvements are part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to implement innovative traffic solutions on Dubai’s key roads, keeping pace with the city’s urban growth and expansion.



The project included the expansion and enhancement of key locations along Sheikh Zayed Road, a vital economic corridor surrounded by residential areas and major economic and commercial landmarks, including Dubai International Financial Centre, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, multinational corporations, banks, investment firms, hotels, and entertainment facilities. As a Primary route for business and daily commuting, it serves as a key arterial roadway in Dubai.



Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, stated: “RTA remains committed to enhancing traffic flow across Dubai, particularly on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Through innovative enhancements and traffic solutions, we aim to provide a seamless and safe travel experience for all motorists and road users across the emirate.”



Al Khzaimy added: “RTA has completed the expansion of the service road adjacent to Financial Centre Metro Station in the Abu Dhabi-bound direction, increasing the number of lanes from three to four. This enhancement has boosted road capacity by 25%, accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour, up from 2,400 vehicles. The upgrade has also reduced congestion at the entrance, eliminated vehicle queues, and improved traffic flow, cutting the journey time from five minutes to just two minutes.”



He further noted that RTA had optimised the traffic merging distance between Al Khail Road and Financial Centre Street in the Dubai-bound direction. “Extending the merging distance has eased congestion and improved service levels, resulting in a 25% reduction in journey time along Sheikh Zayed Road—from four minutes to three minutes—ensuring smoother and more efficient traffic flow,” concluded Al Khzaimy.

