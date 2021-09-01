RTA contracts with Dubai SMEs reached AED101 million in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that its contracts with Dubai SMEs in 2020 amounted to AED101 million, and AED334 million in total in the last three years.

The RTA reiterated its support to national enterprises affiliated with Dubai SMEs. Such support is reflected in the Government Procurement Programme, and concessions granted in contractual procedures of several projects and services required by the RTA.

"The RTA is one of the leading government entities in supporting the business of national enterprises affiliated to Dubai SMEs since 2014. Once again, it was the top supporter of Dubai SMEs through the Government Procurement Programme. It has now maintained this position for the third time running (2018-2020)," said Saeed Al Marri, Director of Contracts and Procurement, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

"The RTA’s contracts with Dubai SMEs amounted to AED119 million in 2018, AED114 million in 2019, and AED101 million in 2020, which means contracts worth AED334 million in total. It also celebrated Dubai SMEs as part of an annual event to felicitate three categories of entities engaged with the RTA namely outsourcing firms, vendors and investors," Al Marri added.

Commenting on the activities and initiatives in support of Dubai SMEs in the first half of this year, Al Marri reported that the authority granted concessions to Dubai SMEs and used to invite them for the release of several tenders.

Three contracts and 34 purchase orders had been assigned to those enterprises.

"The RTA charted out a plan involving seven initiatives comprising seven aspects in support of Dubai SMEs. Namely, it formed an internal team to support Dubai SMEs, exempted all affiliated enterprises from the initial guarantees of contracts and services worth less than AED500,000 while keeping final guarantees, and designated projects to SMEs in a way that the list of invitees would be restricted exclusively to them. The RTA also waived 50 percent of bidding fees for Dubai SMEs and set up a dedicated communication channel (SME.Procurement@rta.ae) to lend support to them in screening their needs and extending all possible facilities to them," he stated.

"The RTA recognised the best agency or sector in supporting Dubai SMEs during the annual vendor felicitation event. It also launched an initiative to honour companies, such as subcontractors, that conducted the highest number of transactions with Dubai SMEs, during the annual event for honouring the best vendors," he further added.