RTA Customers Council Reviews Proposals For Improving Public Bus Services

RTA Customers Council reviews proposals for improving public bus services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The 109th session of the Customers Council, Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, was devoted to studying proposals and receiving feedback from public bus riders in Dubai.

Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, board Member and Chairman of Customers Council, RTA, opened the session held at the Rashidiya Bus Station, focused on public bus services, as they are the backbone of mass transport in the city and intercity services and for connecting with neighbouring countries. He renewed the RTA’s commitment to promoting public awareness about the culture of public transport as it contributes directly to reducing the carbon footprint and conserving the environment.

The meeting was attended by Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and business Development at Public Transport Agency, Abdullah Shehab, Manager of Intercity Bus, representatives of the departments concerned, including Automated Fare Collection Department, Bus Department, Transportation Systems Department, and Transport Activities Monitoring Department.

A visual presentation was made about public bus services by reviewing the evolution of public transport in Dubai, bus routes, metro link service, intercity service, main stations and future stations in 2020.

It also touched on the public bus fleet, 2019 bus ridership, nol usage, locations of ticket-vending machines, smart apps and online bus services.

The session recommended to the Transportation Systems Department to consider increasing the number of TVMs (for recharging prepaid nol cards) at the International City, and the parking space of Mirdif City Centre and the Dragon Mart area.

The session also recommended increasing the number of air-conditioned bus shelters to meet the needs of customers, consider increasing the number of buses or reducing the service frequency on some routes, and increasing the number of bus stops. It also recommended opening new bus routes in Dubai and studying the opening and feasibility of a new bus route between Dubai and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, given the immense attraction of this tourist destination.

The session also recommended that the Transport Activities Monitoring Department steps up monitoring and intensifies regular inspection campaigns on all public bus routes to curb cases of fare avoidance.

