RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its support for the Most Noble Number charity auction, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The event will take place on 15th March at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, in support of the Father's Endowment campaign. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the initiative honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

RTA has dedicated a set of five special vehicle number plates to be auctioned at the event, with proceeds going towards the Fathers' Endowment campaign.

The special plate numbers to be auctioned are: DD 77, DD 24, DD 15, DD 12, and DD 5.

The Most Noble Number charity auction is expected to welcome prominent businessmen and philanthropists from various fields, all committed to supporting a noble cause.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "We are honoured to take part in the Fathers' Endowment campaign and contribute to achieving its noble objectives, in recognition of the invaluable role of fathers in raising generations and as an expression of solidarity and compassion within the UAE community."

He added that the total proceeds from vehicle plates allocated by RTA for the Most Noble Number auction over the past four editions amounted to AED213 million.

Al Tayer urged philanthropists and generous donors to participate in the Most Noble Number charity auction, with proceeds dedicated to supporting the campaign.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment reinforces the noble values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE has become known. It also promotes the concept of charitable endowments and creates a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

Previous editions of the Most Noble Number auction have witnessed significant participation from leading philanthropists and humanitarian figures, eager to contribute to charitable causes. The fourth edition of the auction for distinguished plate numbers in Dubai raised AED38.095 million in Ramadan 2024 to support the Mothers' Endowment campaign, which honoured mothers by establishing an endowment fund dedicated to supporting education for individuals worldwide.

The third edition raised AED97.92 million in Ramadan 2023 to support the 1 billion Meals Endowment campaign. The initiative aimed to provide sustainable solutions to combat hunger and malnutrition in the most vulnerable communities through targeted programmes, projects, and initiatives.

The second edition, held in Ramadan 2022, generated AED53 million in support of the 1 Billion Meals campaign. Meanwhile, the first edition, launched in Ramadan 2021, raised AED50.45 million in a single night, contributing to the success of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which ultimately surpassed its goal, delivering the equivalent of 220 million meals.

The Fathers' Endowment campaign welcomes donations via the campaign's dedicated website FathersFund.ae or through its toll-free contact centre at 8004999. Contributions are also accepted via bank transfer to the campaign's account at Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201) in UAE Dirhams.

Additionally, the campaign offers the option to contribute via SMS donations by sending the word "أبي" or "Father" through du and Etisalat by e& in the UAE to the following numbers: 1034 for AED10, 1035 for AED50, 1036 for AED100, and 1038 for AED500.

Donations can also be made through the DubaiNow app under the "Donations" category or by creating a dedicated wallet for institutions or individuals on the Dubai Community Contributions Platform "Jood" at Jood.ae.