RTA Delivers 74 Green Economy Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

RTA delivers 74 green economy initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) As part of its strategy for the optimal use of resources and energy, Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has carried out 74 initiatives encompassing prominent projects in the field of green economy, environmental sustainability, and power efficiency.

The ultimate objective of this drive is to use sustainable options and respond to the UAE Green Growth Strategy launched in 2012 under the theme, ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development.’ The strategy is based on six drivers namely, green economy, government policies, green urban planning, tackling the effects of climatic change, rational use of natural resources, and green technology.

"RTA attaches top priority to a green economy and sustainable environment, which is encapsulated in its 5th Strategic Goal (Safety and Environmental Sustainability). In this regard, it has accomplished 74 initiatives aligned with the strategic drive of the UAE and Dubai Government," said Nada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning, of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.

She went on to note that the initiatives undertaken include UAE Energy Strategy 2050, National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017–2050, UAE Vision 2021, Dubai Plan 2021, Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, and Smart Dubai Strategy among others.

Such initiatives contributed to saving 100 million litres of water, 33 million KW of electricity, 19 million litres of fuel besides reducing carbon footprint by 70 thousand tons of CO2 equivalent, Jasim explained.

The number of electric vehicles in Dubai Taxi fleet amounted to 89 vehicles by the end of 2018 and is set to jump to 200 vehicles by the end of this year 2019, while the number of hybrid vehicles in Dubai Taxi reached 1461 vehicles by the end of 2018 and is set to account for 50 percent of the fleet by 2021, she added.

"RTA contributes to reducing the carbon footprint in Dubai by increasing the number of public transport users. Using public transportation, instead of private vehicles, had saved 642,000 tons of CO2 emissions in 2018. RTA also takes the initiative in developing plans and strategies that support the local and Federal policies to push the profile of Dubai as a global leader and contribute to the achievement of UAE Centennial 2071," concluded Jasim.

