RTA Develops A Proprietary Model To Measure Digital Maturity

Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) RTA’s digital maturity scored 3.2 out of 5 in 2020, which was 0.5 higher than the 2.7 score achieved in 2019. This reflects an 18.5 percent improvement on the approved five levels, which are: setting a digital vision, developing digital enablers, adopting digital capabilities, introducing digital business models, and achieving digital leadership and sustainability.

"Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched its digital strategy in 2017, which rendered it the first government entity to adopt a specialised digital transformation strategy. It encompassed a roadmap of projects and programmes aligned with local and global digital transformation strategies. Such a drive enabled RTA to measure the maturity level of its digital transformation," said Moosa Al Raeisi, Director of Technology Strategy and Governance, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA.

"In 2019, RTA developed its own proprietary model to measure the Digital Maturity Index, which was the first of its kind across the Dubai Government. It was designed on the top global standards and practices of consulting agencies, such as Granter and Deloitte. RTA identified five digital maturity levels, including setting a digital vision, developing digital enablers, adopting digital capabilities, introducing digital business models, and achieving digital leadership and sustainability.

RTA’s strategic vision, which revolves around achieving global leadership in digital technologies to serve infrastructure and transport, is reflected through 6 strategic pillars and 11 paths consistent with the digital transformation drive, and the technologies of the 4th Fourth Industrial Revolution."

To cope with the fast pace of the digital transformation drive, RTA has updated its model and come up with a revised version that is more effective and efficient in measuring the maturity of the digital transformation through adopting leading global technologies. The second version contains 23 sub-indices, compared to 13 indices in the first version.

One of the key features of the new version is its comprehensive assessment process, especially regarding the maturity of the experience of the internal and external customer’s journey. The new version focuses on excellence in providing services by increasing the digital channels adoption rating, operational excellence, and promoting the culture of digital innovation among RTA employees.

