RTA, DMCC collaborate to support digital firms engaged in private and commercial transport activities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has joined forces with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to unveil a new initiative aimed at fulfilling the strategy and vision of the Dubai Government. The initiative focuses on delivering world-class services to elevate Dubai's reputation in supporting digital companies and organisations operating in private and commercial transport, which are based within the DMCC Free Zone and provide services on digital and smart platforms.

The announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties at DMCC's Head Office in Almas Tower. The MoU was signed by Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of the Licensing Agency on behalf of RTA, and Ferial Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, on behalf of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre.

Under the MoU, RTA will facilitate online booking for commercial transport vehicles, car rental and delivery services via electronic platforms and smart applications. This role aligns with RTA's responsibility as the regulatory authority for issuing no-objection certificates to companies operating commercial transport and car rental activities in Dubai. Bookings can be made through RTA's website or the websites used by interested companies and clients.

DMCC's role is defined as the entity authorised by law to issue commercial and financial licences for companies and establishments operating within the DMCC Free Zone.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, expressed his delight with the signing of the MoU, considering it the first step toward forging a sustainable partnership with DMCC. "The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in overseeing private and commercial transport activities and car rental services in Dubai and delivering excellent services to individual and corporate customers in this regard," he remarked.

"The MoU outlines the obligations of RTA in issuing permits to investors who have obtained approval from DMCC to practice commercial activities. It keeps DMCC informed of all decisions, policies and requirements related to private and commercial transport as well as rental activities, and enables investors to smoothly perform their business,” Al Ali added.

Ferial Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer at DMCC, praised the MoU, considering it as a strategic move that enhances services for business owners within DMCC's Free Zone. “As a leading global business district encompassing 22 thousand companies and a vibrant community of more than 100 thousand people, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre is committed to working closely with various government agencies to continuously improve our infrastructure. We are proud of our partnership with RTA, where we work together to advance the development of the transportation business and contribute to the smart transformation of Dubai's economy."

As per the MoU, DMCC will direct investors and companies intending to conduct business in private and commercial transport to seek permits from RTA when they plan to work outside DMCC Free Zone or carry out any transport-related activities that fall within the purview of RTA's competence. In coordination with RTA, DMCC will guide investors to regularise their business in this regard and facilitate RTA employees' monitoring and control within areas subject to DMCC's authority.