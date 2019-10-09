UrduPoint.com
RTA, Du Sign MoU To Provide Free WiFi Onboard Buses, Marine Transport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

RTA, du sign MoU to provide free WiFi onboard buses, marine transport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is teaming up with 'du' to provide Free WiFi UAE on board public buses, marine transit modes and air-conditioned bus shelters.

An announcement to this effect was made on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in the presence of Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA; and Fahad Al-Hassawi, Deputy CEO Telecoms, du.

"The signing of this MoU is driven by RTA’s commitment to raise customers satisfaction and achieve two strategic goals of RTA, namely 'People Happiness' and 'Advance RTA'. As part of the agreement, du is to provide WiFi UAE services free of charge for riders of Dubai Bus, inter-city bus and Expo buses.

The service will also be available at 23 bus stations, 40 water transit means, 18 marine transport stations, and several air-conditioned bus shelters," explained Bahrozyan.

"The service is set to be operational before the onset of Expo 2020," he explained.

"We look forward to boosting our cooperation and improving our services to RTA and all other public entities with the aim of contributing to the satisfaction and happiness of Dubai and UAE residents. This agreement is instrumental in broadening the scope of du services and cementing its standing as a preferred service provider to the government and corporate sector," commented Al Hassawi.

