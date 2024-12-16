RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharjah effective 1 Jan 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters announced a restriction on truck movement along Emirates Road, specifically the section between Al Awir Street and Sharjah, during evening peak hours from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. This restriction will take effect on 1st January 2025.

The measure is part of RTA’s strategy to expand the truck movement ban on key roads in Dubai. It aims to enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase road capacity for private vehicles on the designated streets, while improving road safety standards across the emirate.

In late April 2024, RTA began implementing an expanded truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during morning and evening peak hours. Starting in 2025, this restriction will be extended to Emirates Road towards Sharjah, during the evening peak period.

RTA enforces truck movement bans on specific roads and streets across Dubai at varying times, depending on the corridor and area. Truck movement is always prohibited on major Dubai roads such as Al Ittihad Street, Meydan Street, and all crossings. Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and residential areas near Sharjah, such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour ban from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Medium-congestion urban areas are subject to truck movement restrictions during peak morning and evening hours.

These include Airport Street, Oman Street, and Damascus Street, with restricted times as follows: 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, stated, "The decision to ban truck movement on Emirates Road towards Sharjah during evening peak hours, starting 1st January 2025, was made following an extensive study of the engineering and technical standards required to balance safety needs with transportation demands. The decision includes restricting truck movement at specific times on Emirates Road, particularly in the evening when traffic volumes are high. The Primary objective is to reduce traffic accidents caused by the overlap between trucks and smaller vehicles and to ease congestion on vital roads."

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA said, “The implementation of this ban is part of RTA’s policy to expand truck movement restrictions, aligning with our strategy to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, enhance road safety, and improve traffic flow across Dubai’s roads. This decision was made in coordination with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, the Department of Economy and Tourism, DP World, and Dubai Airports.”