RTA, Dubai Police discuss operation of E-Scooter, Moped and street-lighting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, held a coordinative meeting to discuss operations of E-Scooter, Moped and street-lighting.

Discussions also covered coordination between the two parties in the fields of transport security, traffic safety and the achievement of the strategic performance indicators along with the targets of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2017-2021.

The meeting, which took place at the RTA’s Head Office, discussed the latest developments related to the proposed regulatory model for operating E-Scooters, and Mopeds together with the RTA’s street-lighting plan in various districts between 2022 and 2025.

The meeting reviewed the results of the trials of the E-Scooter rolled out in October 2020. Currently, there are about 800 E-Scooters in operation within five key districts. These are Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes, Dubai internet City, Al Riqqa and Al Muraqqabat, and the 2nd of December Street (designated lanes and range). It was reported that the experimental deployment of E-Scooters had proved successful for short-journey individual mobility as well as the first and last-mile journeys. The satisfaction rating of the experiment was 82 percent.

The meeting discussed preparations for the permanent operation of E-Scooters across the emirate once the trials were completed. Aspects reviewed included selecting the best model that suits Dubai and benefitting from the deliverables of the trial run phase as well as the expertise of major cities in this regard. The meeting discussed the benchmark of operating of E-Scooters in a host of metropolitan cities such as London, Paris, New York, Berlin and Singapore. The study highlighted the different objectives underlying the operation of E-Scooters in those cities such as easing congestion or providing new mobility means.

Attendees studied the key elements of regulating the operation of the shared and personalised E-Scooter to be introduced shortly. Discussions focused on four key elements: the user, the E-Scooter, the road, and the commercial model to be provided by operators. The meeting also discussed the districts proposed for the upcoming trial run in October 2021.

The two parties discussed RTA’s street-lighting plan from 2022 to 2025 in several areas of Dubai. The plan envisages carrying out yearly street-lighting works in 45 districts across the Emirate. It covers lighting streets extending 97 kilometres (km) in 12 districts in 2022, 105km in 15 districts in 2023, 100km in 13 districts in 2024, and 85km in 5 districts in 2025.