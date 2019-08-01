UrduPoint.com
RTA, Dubai Police Step Up Traffic Safety And Flow In The Emirate

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:45 PM

RTA, Dubai Police step up traffic safety and flow in the emirate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, discussed boosting joint efforts to improve the security and safety of roads and public transit means in Dubai.

The recent meeting held at the premises of RTA in Dubai, is a follow-up of the Executive Plan of the 5-Year Traffic Safety Strategy 2017-2021.

The meeting reviewed preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai and focused on the secured movement of both exhibitors and visitors at the venue and traffic solutions developed by RTA to ensure safe and smooth mobility for all. RTA’s plan is highlighted by Route 2020 project for the extension of the metro red line, a wide network of roads leading to the site of Expo, improved mass transit routes and systems, and the deployment of taxis along with their associated parking spaces to ensure streamlined movement.

The two parties discussed several projects including "Oyoon" smart security system, for preventing crimes, reducing traffic fatalities, monitoring negative practices in residential, commercial and vital spots, and taking immediate response to accidents before reports are filed, in addition to being able to anticipating incidents before their occurrence.

Projects also include School Security programme aimed at upgrading school security and safety systems. They also discussed improved traffic safety at school zones and intensified awareness campaigns in the lead-up to the new academic year 2019-2020.

Discussions also included boosting traffic safety on internal roads and highways, and calling for taking stricter measures on reckless drivers and enforcing the law against trucks parked on road shoulder or under bridges by towing them away for the safety of road users. The meeting discussed enhancing driving training programmes by adding training on the use of Dubai Police smart app in documenting and generating traffic reports of minor accidents that do not require police interference and clearance of vehicles.

Al Tayer praised the excellent strategic partnership and active cooperation between RTA and Dubai Police in several fields of common concern. He also commended the importance of coordinative and periodic meetings in discussing new developments, traffic safety plans and enhanced security of community members.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri hailed the strategic relationships between Dubai Police and RTA, which had developed a shared vision and contributed to the achievements of improved safety, security and happiness of citizens, residents and tourists. He applauded the efforts of joint teams towards boosting traffic safety and security in Dubai.

Major General Advisor Mohammed Saif Al Zaffein, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Dubai Police also attended the meeting. Other attendees included Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency; Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency from RTA, in addition to several directors from both parties.

