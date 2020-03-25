RTA, Dubai Police temporarily lift ban on movement of trucks on Dubai roads

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and Dubai Police General Headquarters announced they have temporarily lifted the ban on the movement of empty trucks weighing 2.5 tonnes on roads in Dubai.

The lifting of the ban excludes the Airport and Shindagha Tunnels as well as Al Maktoum and Floating Bridges.

Similarly, the previous ban on the movement of trucks transporting hazardous materials remains in force.

The lifting of the ban will remain in place throughout the period of precautionary measures put in place by authorities against coronavirus, COVID-19, according to Government of Dubai Media Office.

"The decision aims to ease the movement of trucks and streamline the delivery of consumables to the market," the two authorities said, calling on truck drivers to comply with traffic and driving rules, and use lanes dedicated for trucks on highways.