UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Embarks On Project To Accommodate 3,000 Public Bus Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public bus drivers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has endorsed a project to provide accommodation for 3,000 eligible public bus drivers in Dubai, according to RTA’s accommodation procedures.

The project aims to provide a sustainable and healthy living environment for bus drivers and at the same time contribute to the operational efficiency of public buses in the emirate.

The residential project will be constructed under the direct supervision of the RTA, and according to the approved standards applicable in Dubai.

"RTA attaches utmost importance to providing a convenient and integrated environment for bus drivers through the provision of suitable accommodation fitted with social amenities. These residential quarters will be nearby the workplace of bus drives, which will give them more free time to rest, practise sports and go about their personal lives. It will also add to their happiness and professional performance and accordingly enhance their operational efficiency," said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Drivers Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"RTA seeks to meet the residential needs of drivers by offering them more convenience, and a better social environment. The project will adopt the best possible solutions to the required facilities, healthcare and others. These facilities will be located at strategic sites nearby bus depots at Al Qusais, Al Khawaneej, Al Awir, and Al Rawiyya to ease drivers’ mobility between their accommodation and workplace," he added.

"Out of its keenness to select the best residential buildings for drivers, RTA set several technical standards at par with the top global practices. Due consideration was given to providing the essential social facilities, playgrounds and sports equipment to encourage them to practise sport and maintain their medical fitness and add to their happiness. All-in-all, the provision of such a residential environment will encourage drivers to do better and contribution in providing safe and smooth transport for All," concluded Al Meer.

Related Topics

Sports Dubai RTA Same All Best Top

Recent Stories

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

49 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

1 hour ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.