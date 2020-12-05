RTA exhibits artificial intelligence initiatives at GITEX 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is launching a host of smart initiatives and services at GITEX 2020 featuring the use of smart and advanced technologies. Applications on exhibit include the use of artificial intelligence, AI, in taxis during Covid-19, augmented reality, AR, in guiding customers to RTA service points, and usage of drones in inspecting Dubai Metro tunnels. The event will also see the launch of RTA’s nol mini, a card as small as a key holder.

"The launch of smart projects and services responds to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world. RTA seeks to be a key player in developing and applying technologies capable of making life easier for Dubai residents," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"We have charted out a clear road map for the future of smart mobility up to 2071, and developed a master plan for digitisation and the introduction of the 4th Industrial Revolution technologies in the transport sector. Deliverables include the Self-Driving Transport Strategy 2030, Mobility Digitisation Strategy, AI Strategy 2025, and the Improvement of the 4th Industrial Revolution Lab for Transport. RTA is also embracing future technology applications such as the blockchain, paperless transactions, big data, AI and the internet of things, IoT," he noted.

At GITEX, RTA will roll out the ‘ nol mini’, a small plastic card that can fit in a keyholder or even act as a keyholder, besides serving as memorabilia appealing to tourists visiting Dubai.

During the exhibition, RTA will exhibit the use of AI and big data to monitor the conduct and compliance of taxi drivers with the principles of safe driving and verify the adherence of both public transport drivers and riders with the precautionary measures of COVID-19, such as the physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Through the use of big data to detect physical distancing between users, RTA can spot congested spots and deploy more buses on certain routes, which will also assist to ensure physical distancing.

RTA’s initiatives at GITEX include planning the metro timing and plotting the bus routes using artificial intelligence. The technology can also detect high-demand spots for taxis, assist with the preventive maintenance of buses, and improve the bus operations among other uses. Projects on the show also include the smart guidance project powered by AR technology to help clients figure out certain locations, such as payment and service points at metro stations.

RTA will also exhibit the first model of buying and registering a vehicle without obliging the customer to report to the showroom. The system uses the blockchain technology to process transactions and exchange data in a safe environment that supports the use of new business models and services in partnership with the private sector.

Through its stand at GITEX, RTA will run a presentation about the recently opened Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems, ITS, at Al Barsha, one of the biggest and most sophisticated traffic management systems in the world in terms of managing the traffic movement and using smart technologies, such as AI, big data, IoT and traffic projection. The Centre serves the huge expansion witnessed by Dubai and the needs of hosting Expo 2020. It also expands the coverage of Dubai roads by ITS from 11 percent to 60 percent.

Moreover, RTA will also exhibit the use of drones in inspecting Dubai Metro tunnels to carry out a quick and accurate survey of the condition of assets, especially in places which are not easily accessible.