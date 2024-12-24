Open Menu

RTA Expands Nol Card Services To Enable E-scooter Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:45 PM

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its payment solutions for electric scooter users by introducing nol Card as an additional payment option. This service is now available for scooters operated by RTA-accredited providers throughout the emirate.

Salahuddin AlMarzooqi, Director of Automated Collection Systems at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Sector, stated, “This initiative aligns with RTA’s vision to enhance first and last-mile connectivity by seamlessly integrating public transport with flexible mobility solutions. By introducing the nol Card as a convenient payment method, we aim to provide users with an efficient and user-friendly experience.”

He added that nol Card had been incorporated as a new payment method on all authorised electric scooter operator apps. Users can now purchase various packages—hourly, daily, or monthly—by linking their nol Card via NFC technology on their smartphones.

To access this service, users simply need to download the operator’s app.

nol Card is already widely accepted for public transport, including the metro, buses, trams, and marine transport, as well as private transport services like taxis, the Nakheel Monorail, and electric scooters.

RTA has also embarked on upgrading the nol system from traditional Card-Based Ticketing to a modern Account-Based System. This advanced system adheres to global best practices, ensuring the highest standards of electronic and financial security. The upgrade aims to enhance the technologies used in payment systems, improve operational efficiency, and maximise the utilisation of data generated by the system.

Additionally, it seeks to customise services and products to meet customer needs. The new system will offer several innovative features, including trip planning, booking, and pre-payment through smart channels, further advancing Dubai’s smart mobility ecosystem.

Related Topics

Technology Dubai Metro RTA All From Best

Recent Stories

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

2 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

16 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

17 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East