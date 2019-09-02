UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Expands Tamkeen Programme To Train 100 Citizens, Residents

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:15 PM

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizens, residents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded the third edition of Tamkeen with RTA programme, which is meant for training Emiratis who had been seeking jobs for one year since graduation, to include residents.

The programme, which was co-delivered with Rawafid Centre for Development and education, offered training to residents who could not join academics in their home countries for compelling reasons and UAE citizens.

"The first two editions of Tamkeen with RTA programme, which was launched in 2017, had attracted and qualified 39 Emirati graduates. Some of them were employed at RTA and others were groomed for taking positions in other government departments.

This pioneering programme has set an example to be emulated by local and regional entities. It generates ideas that support the charitable activities advocated by RTA in support of needy segments of the community," said Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA board Member and Chairman of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation.

"The third edition of Tamkeen has been aligned with the spirit of UAE’s designation of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. RTA opted to broaden the scope of the programme sponsorship for this year to cover 100 residents from fixed-income families, who could not have the chance to pursue study in their home countries due to compelling life conditions.

The sponsorship also covered those who completed literacy programmes at Rawafid Centre for Development and Education. Tamkeen also sponsored a number of UAE citizens. RTA covered fees of their vocational training in fields like electronics, auto electromechanics, customer service, life skills, and conduct during interviews, and similar aspects that help inductees obtain a decent living.

RTA’s sponsorship also covered providing specialized employees who volunteered in the programme together with staff of Rawafid Centre. Volunteers shared knowledge and expertise with trainees to enable them to pick up skills that help them in life. Inductees were thankful and appreciative of RTA’s efforts to assist them in coping with life and stated that the UAE had become their second home.

"RTA will continue to run initiatives and ideas in support of RTA’s Foundation. The drive conforms to the standing of the UAE government and Dubai as key donors and supporters of charitable activities," concluded Al Mulla.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai RTA 2017 2019 From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

57 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.