RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizens, residents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded the third edition of Tamkeen with RTA programme, which is meant for training Emiratis who had been seeking jobs for one year since graduation, to include residents.

The programme, which was co-delivered with Rawafid Centre for Development and education, offered training to residents who could not join academics in their home countries for compelling reasons and UAE citizens.

"The first two editions of Tamkeen with RTA programme, which was launched in 2017, had attracted and qualified 39 Emirati graduates. Some of them were employed at RTA and others were groomed for taking positions in other government departments.

This pioneering programme has set an example to be emulated by local and regional entities. It generates ideas that support the charitable activities advocated by RTA in support of needy segments of the community," said Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA board Member and Chairman of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation.

"The third edition of Tamkeen has been aligned with the spirit of UAE’s designation of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. RTA opted to broaden the scope of the programme sponsorship for this year to cover 100 residents from fixed-income families, who could not have the chance to pursue study in their home countries due to compelling life conditions.

The sponsorship also covered those who completed literacy programmes at Rawafid Centre for Development and Education. Tamkeen also sponsored a number of UAE citizens. RTA covered fees of their vocational training in fields like electronics, auto electromechanics, customer service, life skills, and conduct during interviews, and similar aspects that help inductees obtain a decent living.

RTA’s sponsorship also covered providing specialized employees who volunteered in the programme together with staff of Rawafid Centre. Volunteers shared knowledge and expertise with trainees to enable them to pick up skills that help them in life. Inductees were thankful and appreciative of RTA’s efforts to assist them in coping with life and stated that the UAE had become their second home.

"RTA will continue to run initiatives and ideas in support of RTA’s Foundation. The drive conforms to the standing of the UAE government and Dubai as key donors and supporters of charitable activities," concluded Al Mulla.