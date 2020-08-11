RTA explores cooperation with French Keolis Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, held a remote video meeting with Bernard Tabary, CEO International at Keolis Group; a leading French firm and operator of passenger transport on various transit modes.

The meeting discussed cooperation and exchange of expertise between RTA and Keolis. The two parties also reviewed mobility projects the RTA is considering to undertake in future.

Discussions covered the experience of Dubai and France in dealing with COVID-19 in terms of the impact of the crisis on public transport, actions taken to protect riders and employees, and the continuity of services to clients.

The two parties discussed cooperation in the operation and maintenance of rail systems, public buses, and future mobility solutions. They also reviewed the investment prospects in projects the RTA is considering rolling out based on a public-private partnership.

Attendees at the meeting included Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, and Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.