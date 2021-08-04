UrduPoint.com

RTA Grants Landmark Group Naming Rights Of Two Metro Stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted the naming rights of two metro stations, namely Al Rashdiya and Al Jaffliya, to Landmark Group.

The agreement signed to this effect entitles this local group’s two leading retail brands in the region: Max Fashion and Centrepoint, to benefit from significant advertising assets and achieve huge brands exposure at some of Dubai’s key destinations.

This strategic partnership will not only allow brands maximum reach for this leading retail group in the region but will also deliver unforeseen conversion results, through high-impact, high-tech and interactive digital experiences, resulting in optimal engagement rates and in consequence, high revenue opportunities.

"This agreement is an important step towards establishing a strategic partnership with Landmark Group, especially at Al Jaffliya Station, which will be renamed as Max Fashion, and Al Rashdiya Station, which will be renamed and Centrepoint," said Ibrahim Al Haddad, Director of Commercial and Investment, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend the RTA in providing such an effective and integrated system that truly connects the city and its people in the Emirate," Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO, Landmark Group.

