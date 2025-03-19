RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement granting Al Fardan Exchange the naming rights for Al Khail Metro Station, which will now be known as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station. This naming rights agreement presents a valuable branding opportunity for Al Fardan Exchange, leveraging Dubai Metro’s prime locations to enhance brand visibility and enable direct engagement with a diverse commuter base.

As part of this agreement, Al Fardan Exchange will receive exclusive brand representation, complemented by a suite of advanced technologies and smart solutions. This will enhance brand visibility and create a seamless, interactive experience, facilitating meaningful engagement between brands and consumers within the metro station environment.

Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, expressed his delight in signing the agreement with one of the country’s leading financial services providers, describing it as a pivotal and dynamic step toward establishing a long-term, mutually beneficial economic partnership between RTA and Al Fardan Exchange.

Kalbat stated: "The metro station naming rights initiative is a cornerstone of public-private partnerships, with RTA representing the public sector and Al Fardan Exchange the private sector. Our visionary government strongly advocates such collaborations to drive national economic growth and promote diversification, which also paves the way for the private sector to align with the government’s vision in this regard.

"

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, stated: “We are proud to partner with RTA to secure the naming rights for a key station in Dubai's Metro system. As a company with deep roots in Emirati heritage and a forward-looking vision for the future, we see this partnership as a perfect reflection of our values. Public transportation is the lifeline of any modern city, and Dubai's metro system is a testament to the emirate's innovative approach to urban mobility.”

Effective media campaigns and immersive brand experiences generate mutual value for both brands and metro passengers. Through this exclusive agreement, Al Fardan Exchange will leverage the strategic location of one of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks—Dubai Metro—to maximise brand exposure and elevate consumer engagement. Metro riders will also benefit from a comprehensive range of cutting-edge smart solutions seamlessly integrated within Dubai Metro’s advanced network.

From April to the end of June 2025, RTA will be updating and renaming the station Names on the external as well as the indoor directional signages for all Metro Stations. The new name will also be updated on the digital smart systems and RTA’s public transport apps along with the onboard audio announcements before and at the time of arriving at the station.