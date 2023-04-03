RTA Holds 'Services 360: From Competition To Collaboration' Government Innovation Lab

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently held a government innovation lab titled “Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration” at the University of Birmingham Dubai, at the Dubai Academic City.

The lab, which was hosted by the Customer Happiness Department at RTA's Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, brought together various government and semi-government entities from the emirate, including Dubai Police, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Dubai Land Department, as well as representatives of several private companies in various industries, in addition to employees from various RTA agencies and sectors.

Mehailah Al Zahmi, Director of Customer Happiness, at RTA, said, “RTA consistently focuses on delivering innovative services, embracing cutting-edge methods to delight customers and enhance their satisfaction. Such a drive requires effective implementation of the 'Services 360' policy, which offers a comprehensive approach to improving services by adhering to eight core principles aimed at consolidating government efforts in providing services. The policy serves as a roadmap and agenda for all government agencies in Dubai and guides them in offering seamless, proactive, and integrated services matching customer expectations."

She stressed that the goals of the laboratory focused on deepening a holistic comprehension of the Services 360 policy principles and their influence on the advancement of integrated government performance. “They aim to achieve the policy implementation's intended objectives, its vision, and the processes for executing and cultivating the customer journey in line with Services 360 principles.”

The lab also aimed to improve the quality of services offered by RTA, keep up with cutting-edge global technology, and foster a creative atmosphere that inspires the development of inventive solutions to address customer needs. "Additionally, the lab sought to enhance the collaboration among partners and stakeholders involved in service provision, thereby promoting the efficiency in forging partnerships and harmonising efforts across various government agencies,” Al Zahmi explained.

The lab aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of the methods for implementing the principles of this policy while increasing awareness of participants and stakeholders of Services 360, its components, and requirements. It also emphasises the significance of collaboration between partners in providing services, she added.

“The objectives also include showcasing RTA's strategies and goals for aligning its services with the policy's requirements and implementation phases, as well as developing a clear vision for the future of customer journeys through digital integration by the digital experience. The lab also explores the potential for achieving coherence, seamless service delivery channels, and customer communication channels besides identifying related aspects in the customer journey during the service design phase,” Al Zahmi concluded.

Participants in RTA’s government innovation lab focused on eight principles of Services 360: Digital Experience First, Proactive Services, Integrated Data and Services, Unified and Customised Channels, Service Efficiency, Customer Centricity, Service Advisor, and partnership with the Private Sector.

The deliverables of the Lab, encompassing concepts and suggestions stemming from its sessions, goals, strategic directions, and activity scenarios conducted by attendees, were integrated into plans and strategies for enhancing the quality of services offered under the supervision of RTA's Customer Happiness Department.

The "Services 360" lab was based on several focus areas outlined in its agenda and aimed to promote interaction between participants through engaging activities. These areas included: enhancing customer experience in line with the principles of Services 360, identifying practical aspects of customer experience and its relation to the organisation's capabilities for improvement; and integrating Services 360 with actual customer experience; developing mechanisms for collaborating with third parties and service delivery partners to ensure seamless, integrated, and consistent channels.

It also focused on providing comprehensive customer support with real-time digital and proactive services; facilitating data interconnection between government agencies; offering unified channels for service provision; efficiently addressing customer needs and expectations; fostering creativity and innovation in government services for continuous process improvement; and enriching customer experience through partnerships with the private sector for services that can be delivered by third parties. These focus areas served as the main discussion topics to fulfil leadership directives and promote creativity and innovation across RTA.