RTA Inks MoU With Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group To Explore Developing Suspended Transport Network

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to explore developing suspended transport network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) As part of its endeavours to come up with innovative solutions for developing a futuristic suspended transport network in Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group, a leading company in the suspended railways.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, signed the MoU on behalf of RTA, and Tang Tong, Chairman of Zhong Tang Sky Train, signed on behalf of the Group.

Attendees included Jaber Al Bahandi, Chairman of Centurion Company (The UAE representative of Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group) and Tariq Al Bahandi, Head of Development at Centurion.

"The signing of this MoU is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to increase public transportation trips to 26 percent by 2030. Realising this objective requires developing advanced futuristic transport systems and improving the sustainable transport network in Dubai to encourage people and visitors to use public transport," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes.

"RTA is aligning its efforts with the national agenda to nurture a sustainable environment in terms of air quality and reliance on clean energy.

The ultimate objective is to rank Dubai as the best place for living and business, a destination for visitors, and the smartest and happiest city in the world," added Younes.

"RTA is signing MoUs with a host of specialist companies in the development of suspended transport systems to identify the technologies used in this sort of mass transit means. We will be able to screen and obtain the best technologies and select the best systems for implementation in Dubai," he noted.

The use of this type of transport in Dubai aims to accelerate the mobility of people, provide affordable mobility solutions, encourage community members to use them, and curb traffic congestion.

RTA is seeking to Consolidate the integration among mass transit means towards realising its vision to become ‘The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility’. It also contributes to realising the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy aimed to convert 25 percent of the total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving transport by 2030.

