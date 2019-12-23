UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Introduces E-system For 'right-of-way Application' Permits

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:15 PM

RTA introduces e-system for 'right-of-way application' permits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has launched an online system for handling right-of-way application permits.

The system covers main and subsidiary road diversions, using part of the right-of-way, designs of external pavements, and heavy vehicle movement as well as some other services to individuals.

"The new system marks a paradigm shift in delivering services to the public and the business community. It enables customers to submit applications including uploading all required documents and engineering plans online without any paper-based transaction. It enables positioning the worksite on the map 24/7 and saves the hassles of visiting RTA’s service centres," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

She explained that the RTA has integrated the online system with other relevant systems to facilitate customer service experience and reduce procedure timings and requirements, translating into attaining higher customer satisfaction rates.

Under the system, permits are issued online using the latest technologies once the automated payment process is completed. The new system has a geospatial database for locating the worksite that makes it easy for engineers to examine the application along with potential impacts on permits issued within the worksite through the GIS.

"The system is flexible and enables interactive communication with clients who can figure out the application progress through notifications sent to their mobile phones and e-mails. The underlining objective of the system is to step up the service efficiency, reduce reliance on paper transactions, and facilitate procedures of right-of-way application permits," concluded Bin Adai.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Dubai Road Vehicle RTA Traffic Progress All

Recent Stories

Japan veteran Honda quits Vitesse Arnhem

22 seconds ago

Noura Al Breiki wins UAE’s first gold medal at A ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan needs change in public mindset to avert w ..

1 minute ago

Visiting Chinese teachers share lessons of culture ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI not playing role in economic development: Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Mahira Khan congratulates Mansha, Jibran over enga ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.