RTA introduces e-system for 'right-of-way application' permits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has launched an online system for handling right-of-way application permits.

The system covers main and subsidiary road diversions, using part of the right-of-way, designs of external pavements, and heavy vehicle movement as well as some other services to individuals.

"The new system marks a paradigm shift in delivering services to the public and the business community. It enables customers to submit applications including uploading all required documents and engineering plans online without any paper-based transaction. It enables positioning the worksite on the map 24/7 and saves the hassles of visiting RTA’s service centres," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

She explained that the RTA has integrated the online system with other relevant systems to facilitate customer service experience and reduce procedure timings and requirements, translating into attaining higher customer satisfaction rates.

Under the system, permits are issued online using the latest technologies once the automated payment process is completed. The new system has a geospatial database for locating the worksite that makes it easy for engineers to examine the application along with potential impacts on permits issued within the worksite through the GIS.

"The system is flexible and enables interactive communication with clients who can figure out the application progress through notifications sent to their mobile phones and e-mails. The underlining objective of the system is to step up the service efficiency, reduce reliance on paper transactions, and facilitate procedures of right-of-way application permits," concluded Bin Adai.