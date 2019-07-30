UrduPoint.com
RTA Introduces Pioneering VR Technology To Train Occupational Drivers

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

RTA introduces pioneering VR technology to train occupational drivers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The Roads and Transport Authority's, RTA, Public Transport Agency has launched the initial stage of Virtual Reality, VR, technology in training and qualifying passenger transport drivers, rendering RTA the first government entity in the middle East to use VR technology in this field.

Accordingly, VR technology has been integrated in the training modules of passenger transport drivers, which will uplift their performance and ensure happy customers.

"The introduction of smart VR technology is part of a plan for privatising passenger transport training, and will be generalised later to all contracted training institutes. This demonstrates the RTA’s efforts to apply the best global practices in leveraging the quality of training deliverables and harnessing the latest technologies in support of passenger transport activities in Dubai. The initial phase of the VR technology is focused on the inspection process for buses before receiving them, which ultimately contributes to the RTA’s vision of Safe and Smooth Transport for All," said Abdullah Al Meer, Director of Drivers Affairs at the RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

"In the second phase, the RTA will use VR technology in basic and follow-up training courses.

It will also be part of the rehabilitation process of drivers involved in traffic accidents and in responding to customer complaints. The Public Transport Agency is keen on improving the training environment by using cutting-edge technologies and top global practices in the training of passenger transport drivers. The VR technology is characterised by 3D innovative learning tools such as visualisation and online training."

"Under the process, drivers will experience various scenarios of interactive training including exposure to different climatic and road conditions to polish their skills in controlling buses and averting traffic accidents. It also allows the intake of a large number of drivers for training at the same time and enables them to quickly react to avoid the mistakes of others, which provides additional safety to passengers. VR learning has huge potential for improvement and the introduction of swift practical solutions to cope with any future developments in the emirate," he added.

"VR technology is easy to understand as it is built on the visualisation concept. It brings about sustained improvements in monitoring and assessing the performance of drivers by identifying improvement areas and measuring the impact of training programmes and materials," Al Meer added.

