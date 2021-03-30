RTA introduces smart technologies for remote monitoring of Route 2020 assets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has developed an ultra-sophisticated central smart system for the remote monitoring of the performance of the Dubai Metro assets, particularly Route 2020, which is aligned with the world’s top practices in these vital fields.

"This smart system uses the internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to continuously analyse huge asset data and predict any negative change in the performance of assets that may lead to a disruption of operations of Route 2020. In the occurrence of such cases, the smart system will notify the metro operator at the main control centre at Al Rashidiya station to carry out necessary preventive maintenance before the onset of a fault that may affect the smooth operation of the metro," said Abdul Rahman Al Janahi, Director of Rail Planning and Projects Development, Rail Agency, RTA.

"By introducing this system, the RTA aims to enhance operational efficiency and the predictive maintenance strategy for Dubai Metro assets. This advanced maintenance model contributed to reducing the rate of faults in the metro assets in 2020 compared to previous years.

The system is expected to significantly reduce asset faults and slash maintenance costs of trains in the future. Such savings are attributed to the early intervention to carry out maintenance jobs before the breakdown occurs, which will also reduce the consumption of spare parts.

"This technology is in line with several RTA’s strategic goals such as Asset Sustainability, Smart Dubai, and Financial Sustainability, and is in line with the UAE Government Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2017. The strategy aims to enhance the standing of the UAE as a global centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and contribute to a competitive national economy driven by knowledge, innovation and future applications that integrate physical, digital and biotechnologies," Al Janahi added.

This strategy reflects the government's drive to make the UAE a leading global model in proactively tackling future challenges, and harnessing the 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to serve and bring happiness to community members through providing high living standards